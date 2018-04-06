Certified Angus Beef Forms Foundation Of New Burger Varieties

Three companies have developed frozen burger lines that start with fresh Certified Angus Beef brand cuts.

“These patties mirror our focus on quality and integrity with our fresh cuts,” said Brett Erickson, director of value-added products for the Certified Angus Beef brand in Wooster, Ohio. “They go from the package to the table in minutes, offering customers the great taste, convenience, versatility and ease of preparation they seek for easy meals.”

Jensen Meat Co. in San Diego offers 100 percent beef Certified Angus Beef brand Chuck Burgers and Chuck Brisket “Bravado” Burgers. The fresh-made patties are individually quick-frozen and sold in resealable packaging. Jensen Meat uses only USA raw material for the burgers. There are eight 1/3-lb. chuck burgers per package and four 8-oz. chuck brisket burgers per package.

Golden West Food Group in Vernon, California, offers a line of beef burgers with specialty toppings mixed into the patties. As noted, Certified Angus Beef brand fresh cuts are the foundation for the patty varieties, which feature real ingredients: Bacon Cheddar; Chuck & Brisket; Roasted Onion; Blue Cheese; Roasted Mushroom and Swiss Cheese; and Roasted Chile and Pepper Jack Cheese. The company also offers a Certified Angus Beef brand Prime burger. The gluten-free, 1/3-lb. burgers are individually quick-frozen and packaged six per box. They go from freezer to table in minutes using the stovetop or grill.

Chop House Steak Burgers from Holten Meat Co. in East Saint Louis, Illinois, also are made with fresh Certified Angus Beef brand cuts. The proprietary butcher-style grinds are seasoned with natural ingredients: sea salt, coarse-ground pepper and rosemary extract. The 1/3-lb. steak burgers are individually quick-frozen and have six per carton: two packages of three patties. The burgers go from freezer to bun in 15 minutes using the grill, skillet or broiler.

