Earth Fare Debuts New Globally Inspired Product Line

Earth Fare is rolling out a new brand, “Hand Picked, Discovered by Earth Fare,” introduced April 4 in the second edition of its in-store magazine, The Clean Plate. The curated line of globally inspired products features “sophisticated flavor profiles,” the company says, while adhering to Earth Fare’s food philosophy.

“Shoppers shouldn’t have to sacrifice more adventurous food choices in order to make the best choices for their health,” said Frank Scorpiniti, president and CEO of Earth Fare. “Our Handpicked product line is free of artificial ingredients and harmful additives, and—like all of our private label food products—is sourced using non-genetically modified ingredients. The result is unique, flavorful and authentically sourced products that you can feel good about feeding to your family.”

“To assemble this new line, Earth Fare scoured the globe for products whose flavors evoke a sense of place, taking the consumer on a culinary trip around the world,” the company said in a statement.

The line includes frozen vegetarian Thai entrees sourced from Thailand; hand-topped, wood-fired pizzas imported from Modena, Italy; and award-winning brie, sourced exclusively for Earth Fare from a creamery in Vermont.

The Clean Plate focuses on consumer health

In its second edition, The Clean Plate continues pulling back the curtain on the traditional U.S. food marketplace, says Earth Fare, providing shoppers with scientifically backed evidence about why what we eat matters. Topics covered in this edition include an overview of the Mediterranean Diet; healthy grilling tips and product features; and an overview of Earth Fare Organics, a selection of certified organic grocery products and pantry staples.

“At Earth Fare, we believe the better you eat, the longer you live, and that health food should be accessible to all Americans. The Clean Plate not only showcases the breadth of selection available at Earth Fare, but also illustrates how best to incorporate those products into our everyday lives,” said Scorpiniti. “Over a year ago, we made a commitment to help Americans live a happier, healthier lifestyle, and The Clean Plate demonstrates our commitment to educating Americans on the important health aspects of what we put in our bodies.”

Founded in 1975 in Asheville, North Carolina, Earth Fare operates more than 40 locations across 10 states in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and Midwest. All products sold in its stores are free of high fructose corn syrup, artificial fats and trans-fats, artificial colors, artificial preservatives, artificial sweeteners, bleached or bromated flour, and are never administered antibiotics or growth hormones

