Hellmann’s Now Offering ‘Real’ Ketchup Sweetened With Honey

Hellmann's Ketchup

In celebration of National Tomato Day April 6, Hellmann’s, the Englewood Cliffs, New Jersey-based mayonnaise brand, is launching its first ketchup ever available to retailers nationwide, Hellmann’s Real Ketchup Sweetened only with Honey. 

“Hellmann’s has reimagined the way ketchup is made by asking what should be in ketchup, and what should not,” the company says. “The result is unsurprisingly simple, a recipe that calls for only six ingredients—tomato puree, honey instead of high fructose corn syrup, white wine vinegar, spices, onion powder and salt.”

Hellmann’s Real Ketchup has no artificial ingredients or preservatives and uses non-GMO sourced ingredients.

“The result is a rich and flavorful ketchup, that doesn’t compromise on taste,” the company adds.

“Over time, food has continued to evolve and it’s time for ketchup to evolve too,” said Russel Lilly, marketing director of Hellmann’s. “We saw this as an opportunity to elevate an American staple by stripping it down to only the most essential ingredients. We’re giving people a choice when it comes to feeding themselves and their families with a brand they know and trust.”

Hellmann’s Real Ketchup will be available at retailers nationwide in the condiment aisle. It’s available in 14-oz., 20-oz. and 32-oz. bottles. It will be at retail west of the Rocky Mountains as Best Foods.

Hellman’s is owned by Unilever, a supplier of personal care, food and refreshment and home care products with sales in more than 190 countries and reaching 2.5 billion consumers a day.

