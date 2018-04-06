Sprouts To Enter Pennsylvania, Washington With Q3 Openings

Sprouts Farmers Market plans to open 13 new locations in the third quarter of 2018, including the grocer’s first stores in Pennsylvania and Washington. The company will operate in 19 states by the end of 2018.

The locations of the new stores opening in the third quarter of 2018 are:

Durham, North Carolina—105 West NC Highway 54

El Paso, Texas—9801 Gateway Boulevard West

Las Vegas, Nevada—1140 East Silverado Ranch Boulevard

Las Vegas, Nevada—6150 North Decatur Boulevard

Las Vegas, Nevada—7375 South Rainbow Boulevard

Lodi, California—250 East Harney Lane

Mill Creek, Washington—13314 Bothell-Everett Highway

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma—South Pennsylvania Avenue and 119th Street

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania—1000 South Broad Street

Phoenix, Arizona—3320 North Seventh Avenue

Sacramento, California—2735 Marconi Avenue

Towson, Maryland—830 Goucher Boulevard

Vacaville, California—1041 Helen Power Drive

Grand opening dates and hiring information will be shared at a later date.

“As we continue to enter new markets, we’re pleased with the customer response to Sprouts’ unique combination of health and value,” said Sprouts Chief Development Officer Ted Frumkin. “We’re looking forward to bringing healthy living for less to new neighbors in Philadelphia and the Mill Creek area of Seattle later this year.”

Each store will bring approximately 140 new jobs to its local neighborhood.

Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, Sprouts employs more than 28,000 team members and operates nearly 300 stores from coast to coast. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, freshly prepared entrees and sides, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, dairy, bakery, natural body care items and more.

