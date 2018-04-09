Allen Lund Co. Founder, President Passes Away

The Allen Lund Co. (ALC) this weekend announced the passing of Mr. D. Allen Lund, its leader for the past 42 years. Just recently diagnosed with a very rare and fast-moving cancer, Mr. Lund was surrounded by family and friends as he said his good byes.

Mr. Lund founded his company in 1976 and was able to see the company grow to a nationwide presence and leader in the transportation, logistics and software industries, says ALC, noting that in 2017, it became a “500M force,” which was one of Mr. Lund’s goals.

“A true leader within the produce and transportation industries, Allen held multiple positions with important associations,” says ALC. “While he was passionate about the produce industry, his true passions were family and faith.”

A funeral mass for Mr. Lund will be held Saturday, April 14, at5:00 p.m., at the Cathedral of our Lady of the Angels in Los Angeles, California.

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and more than 450 employees, ALC works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight; additionally, ALC has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an international division.

