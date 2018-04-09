Full Line Of Dairy-Free NadaMoo! Desserts Hits Stater Bros. Shelves

NadaMoo!, an Austin, Texas, based dairy-free frozen dessert company, has launched its full product line at Southern California-based Stater Brothers Markets stores. Fourteen of the brand’s flavors—including the three newest flavors Strawberry Cheesecake, Caramel Cold-Brew & Cookies and Cookie Dough Fudge—will take up two shelves in the freezer aisle at all Stater Bros. locations.

This marks the first partnership between NadaMoo! and Stater Bros. Markets. The Southern California grocery chain chose to bring on the majority of NadaMoo!’s product line to store shelves without first running limited flavor test sets because of the “undeniable consumer demand,” NadaMoo! said.

This expansion comes on the heels of NadaMoo!’s $4 million capital raise at the end of 2017. Additionally, the frozen dessert company recently announced a similar partnership with Hy-Vee, based in the Midwest, which also brought in 14 flavors straight to shelves.

“We are excited to be reaching more of our fans in Southern California and couldn’t think of a better partner in this endeavor,” said NadaMoo! CEO Daniel Nicholson.

The flavors hit shelves in early 2018 and are receiving a great response, the company says.

“Stater Brothers has been a staple in the communities of Southern California for decades and continues to grow and serve their customers both old and new. As demand from customers has increased for better-for-you products, especially in conventional grocers, both companies worked together to create an opportunity to deliver quality products to the community,” said NadaMoo! in a statement. “Both NadaMoo! and Stater Brothers Markets have demonstrated passion for initiatives that are focused on their company values and, most importantly, their customers. This made for a great match for both companies.”

NadaMoo! is a dairy-free, zero cholesterol, gluten-free, lower-calorie and lower-carb frozen dessert made from organic coconut milk. Sweetened with agave nectar, NadaMoo! has roughly half the fat and calories of not only ice cream, but also similar dairy-free alternatives, the company says. Established in Austin in 2004, NadaMoo! uses organic, non-GMO, kosher, Fair Trade Certified and gluten-free ingredients whenever possible.

