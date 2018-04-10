13th Annual Showcase Of Women Of Influence In The Food Industry

We are proud to present the 13th annual edition of Women of Influence in the Food Industry.

The honorees represent companies coast to coast and have various backgrounds and experience. The categories include manufacturers, brokers, distributors, retailers, chefs, convenience stores, organizations/associations and restaurants.

These women trendsetters are qualified for inclusion in this prestigious listing because of their leadership, skills and dedication. All these women are an inspiration to others—and all are making a difference in the food industry today.

This year’s honorees were chosen for their highly visible contributions to our industry, their professionalism and the awareness they have generated for the potential of women in our business. These women play a significant role in their companies through their leadership, expertise and dedication, and beyond their companies through their charity, philanthropy and civic work. These women are all passionate about their families, companies, customers and communities.

The Griffin Report will continue to recognize women who make a difference. We welcome your feedback and comments, and if you know a female leader, innovator, trendsetter or someone special that you may feel qualifies for our Women of Influence in the Food Industry list, please contact me personally at kgriffin@griffinreport.com.

Kevin Griffin

Publisher

The Griffin Report of the Northeast

A Shelby Publishing Co. publication

