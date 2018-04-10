Ace Hardware, Dollar Tree Earn Top Retail Customer Experience Ratings

Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree deliver the best customer experience in the retail industry, according to the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings, an annual customer experience benchmark of companies based on a survey of 10,000 U.S. consumers.

Of the 49 retailers included in this year’s Ratings, Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree tied for the top spot. Each earned a score of 82 percent and placed 7th overall out of 318 companies across 20 industries.

Overall, the retail industry averaged a 74 percent rating in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings and came in third place out of 20 industries. The average rating of the industry improved by 0.5 percentage-points between 2017 and 2018, going from 73.9 percent to 74.4 percent.

The ratings of all retailers in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings are as follows:

Ace Hardware : 82 percent

Dollar Tree : 82 percent

Family Dollar : 81 percent

BJ’s Wholesale Club : 80 percent

Amazon.com : 79 percent

Menards : 79 percent

PetSmart : 79 percent

True Value : 78 percent

Walgreens : 78 percent

Dollar General : 78 percent

Staples : 77 percent

Sam’s Club : 77 percent

Home Depot : 77 percent

QVC : 76 percent

eBay : 76 percent

O’Reilly Auto Parts : 76 percent

Bed Bath & Beyond : 76 percent

Bath & Body Works : 76 percent

Advance Auto Parts : 76 percent

Barnes & Noble : 76 percent

Costco : 75 percent

Rite Aide : 75 percent

Kohl’s : 75 percent

JCPenney : 75 percent

T.J. Maxx : 75 percent

Dick’s Sporting Goods : 74 percent

Lowe’s : 74 percent

Target : 73 percent

Office Depot : 73 percent

7-Eleven : 73 percent

Etsy : 72 percent

AutoZone : 72 percent

Ross : 72 percent

Old Navy : 72 percent

CVS : 71 percent

Michael’s : 71 percent

Nordstrom : 71 percent

Toys ‘R’ Us : 71 percent

Gap : 69 percent

Marshalls : 69 percent

GameStop : 69 percent

Wal-Mart : 69 percent

Best Buy : 68 percent

Macy’s : 67 percent

Apple Retail Store : 67 percent

Kmart : 67 percent

Sears : 66 percent

Foot Locker : 65 percent

Office Max: 65 percent

“Ace Hardware and Family Dollar lead a strong group of retailers. In fact, more than three-quarters of retailers earned good or excellent scores,” said Bruce Temkin, managing partner of Temkin Group.

Family Dollar’s customer experience score improved the most over the previous year, gaining six percentage-points.

Now in its eighth year of publication, the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings evaluate 318 companies across 20 industries: airlines, auto dealers, banks, computer & tablet makers, credit card issuers, fast food chains, health plans, hotels & rooms, insurance carriers, investment firms, parcel delivery services, rental cars & transport, retailers, software firms, streaming media, supermarket chains, TV & appliance makers, TV/Internet service providers, utilities and wireless carriers.

To generate these ratings, Temkin Group asked 10,000 U.S. consumers to evaluate their recent experiences with a company across three dimensions: success (can you do what you want to do?), effort (how easy is it to work with the company?) and emotion (how do you feel about the interactions?). Temkin Group then averaged these three scores to produce each company’s rating.

In these ratings, a score of 70 percent or above is considered “good,” and a score of 80 percent or above is considered “excellent,” while a score below 60 percent is considered “poor.”

The free report, “2018 Temkin Experience Ratings,” is available for download at the Customer Experience Matters blog and at the Temkin Group website.

