Ace Hardware, Dollar Tree Earn Top Retail Customer Experience Ratings

Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree deliver the best customer experience in the retail industry, according to the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings, an annual customer experience benchmark of companies based on a survey of 10,000 U.S. consumers.
Of the 49 retailers included in this year’s Ratings, Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree tied for the top spot. Each earned a score of 82 percent and placed 7th overall out of 318 companies across 20 industries.
Overall, the retail industry averaged a 74 percent rating in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings and came in third place out of 20 industries. The average rating of the industry improved by 0.5 percentage-points between 2017 and 2018, going from 73.9 percent to 74.4 percent.
The ratings of all retailers in the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings are as follows:
- Ace Hardware: 82 percent
- Dollar Tree: 82 percent
- Family Dollar: 81 percent
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: 80 percent
- Amazon.com: 79 percent
- Menards: 79 percent
- PetSmart: 79 percent
- True Value: 78 percent
- Walgreens: 78 percent
- Dollar General: 78 percent
- Staples: 77 percent
- Sam’s Club: 77 percent
- Home Depot: 77 percent
- QVC: 76 percent
- eBay: 76 percent
- O’Reilly Auto Parts: 76 percent
- Bed Bath & Beyond: 76 percent
- Bath & Body Works: 76 percent
- Advance Auto Parts: 76 percent
- Barnes & Noble: 76 percent
- Costco: 75 percent
- Rite Aide: 75 percent
- Kohl’s: 75 percent
- JCPenney: 75 percent
- T.J. Maxx: 75 percent
- Dick’s Sporting Goods: 74 percent
- Lowe’s: 74 percent
- Target: 73 percent
- Office Depot: 73 percent
- 7-Eleven: 73 percent
- Etsy: 72 percent
- AutoZone: 72 percent
- Ross: 72 percent
- Old Navy: 72 percent
- CVS: 71 percent
- Michael’s: 71 percent
- Nordstrom: 71 percent
- Toys ‘R’ Us: 71 percent
- Gap: 69 percent
- Marshalls: 69 percent
- GameStop: 69 percent
- Wal-Mart: 69 percent
- Best Buy: 68 percent
- Macy’s: 67 percent
- Apple Retail Store: 67 percent
- Kmart: 67 percent
- Sears: 66 percent
- Foot Locker: 65 percent
- Office Max: 65 percent
“Ace Hardware and Family Dollar lead a strong group of retailers. In fact, more than three-quarters of retailers earned good or excellent scores,” said Bruce Temkin, managing partner of Temkin Group.
Family Dollar’s customer experience score improved the most over the previous year, gaining six percentage-points.
Now in its eighth year of publication, the 2018 Temkin Experience Ratings evaluate 318 companies across 20 industries: airlines, auto dealers, banks, computer & tablet makers, credit card issuers, fast food chains, health plans, hotels & rooms, insurance carriers, investment firms, parcel delivery services, rental cars & transport, retailers, software firms, streaming media, supermarket chains, TV & appliance makers, TV/Internet service providers, utilities and wireless carriers.
To generate these ratings, Temkin Group asked 10,000 U.S. consumers to evaluate their recent experiences with a company across three dimensions: success (can you do what you want to do?), effort (how easy is it to work with the company?) and emotion (how do you feel about the interactions?). Temkin Group then averaged these three scores to produce each company’s rating.
In these ratings, a score of 70 percent or above is considered “good,” and a score of 80 percent or above is considered “excellent,” while a score below 60 percent is considered “poor.”
The free report, “2018 Temkin Experience Ratings,” is available for download at the Customer Experience Matters blog and at the Temkin Group website.
