Amazon Expands Delivery From Whole Foods To Los Angeles

Amazon on April 10 launched free two-hour delivery of natural and organic products from Whole Foods Market through Prime Now in Los Angeles. Prime members across greater Los Angeles and Orange County—along the coast from Santa Monica to San Clemente, Pasadena to the North and Yorba Linda to the East—can shop through Prime Now for items including fresh produce, meat and seafood, everyday staples and other locally sourced items from Whole Foods.

The service first launched in February 2018 and now is available in seven cities with plans for continued expansion across the U.S. throughout the rest of the year. Customers can start shopping from Whole Foods at www.primenow.com or by using the Prime Now app available on Android and iOS devices.

“We’ve been delighted with the customer response to free two-hour delivery through Prime Now, and we’re excited to bring the service to our Los Angeles-area customers,” said Christina Minardi, Whole Foods EVP of Operations. “Today’s announcement is another way that we are continuing to expand access to our high-quality products and locally sourced favorites.”

Prime customers can shop for thousands of items from Whole Foods available for free two-hour delivery. A selection of alcohol—including beer, wine and spirits— also is available for delivery to customers. Prime members receive two-hour delivery for free and ultra-fast delivery within one hour for $7.99 on orders of $35 or more.

Delivery from Whole Foods through Prime Now is available daily from 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

