Food City Celebrates Grand Reopening Of Remodeled Tucson Store

Food City hosted a grand reopening for its newly remodeled store at 1225 W. St. Mary’s Road in Tucson, Arizona, last week. The festivities ran from Wednesday, April 4 through Sunday, April 8.

During the fiesta-themed celebrations, customers got a first-hand look at the refreshed store and its new and expanded offerings. They also had a chance to enjoy food samples, enter raffles for giveaways, and take in live performances from mariachi singers.

On Wednesday, the first 300 shoppers who purchased groceries at the store received a free reusable bag filled to the brim with groceries and goodies. Throughout the week, Food City held raffles where guests had the opportunity to win prizes including home appliances, gift baskets and Food City gift cards.

Inside the store, Food City has moved many offerings to new locations in an effort to improve the shopping experience and accommodate a larger product and service selection. Changes include:

An expanded produce department, which has moved to the front of the store to showcase fresh fruits and vegetables;

A larger meat department, which is now in the location of the former wall deli;

An expanded beer aisle, which is now located next to the produce department;

A relocated frozen foods section at the east wall of the store;

Larger, wider shopping aisles in the center of the store;

A remodeled check cashing area; and

Fresh pan dulce (Mexican pastries) offered daily from the bakery department.

Food City is an everyday-low-price grocery store for with a focus on price-conscious shoppers. It has served the Hispanic community in Arizona for more than 60 years. Food City carries aisles of traditional Mexican foods along with items found in a traditional grocery store.

