Kroger Co. Hiring For 11,000 Positions, Including Management Roles

The Kroger Co.’s family of stores is hiring to fill an estimated 11,000 positions in its supermarket divisions, including nearly 2,000 management positions.

Kroger’s banners created 10,000 new jobs in 2017 and 12,000 in 2016. These figures do not include jobs created as a result of capital investment, such as temporary construction jobs, nor do they include increases due to the company’s mergers. Kroger and its subsidiaries today employ nearly half a million associates.

“Over the last decade, Kroger has added 100,000 new jobs in communities across America,” said Tim Massa, Kroger’s group VP of human resources and labor relations. “In addition to fueling the U.S. economy, many of our supermarket jobs are an opportunity for associates to grow and advance their careers.”

In addition to job creation, Kroger is investing an incremental $500 million in associate wages, training and development over the next three years, as part of Restock Kroger. The company also has committed to invest a significant portion of the tax benefit it received from the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act in associates’ future. Kroger says it will announce details of that plan this month.

“Kroger is a place where you can come for a job and stay for a career,” Massa added. “We are committed to creating great entry-level jobs and investing in our associates so they can reach their full potential.”

The Kroger Co. employs nearly half a million associates who serve nine million customers daily through a digital shopping experience and 2,800 retail food stores.

Interested candidates are encouraged to apply at jobs.kroger.com.

