Recommended: Modesto Sprouts Market First In Region To Add Juice And Salad Bars

Add sprouts to any sandwich and you automatically feel healthier. Add a juice and salad bar to Sprouts and they’re hoping you make healthy eating automatic.

The Modesto (California) grocery store Sprouts Farmers Market unveiled new renovations Wednesday, which included the aforementioned salad and juice bars, as well as a custom build-your-own-sandwich station, fresh meal case, more dairy selections and other improvements.

The Modesto site is among the first stores in the country to undergo the upgrades.

Sprouts opened in McHenry Village in 2012, after buying the short-lived Sunflower Farmers Market that was in its place. Since then it has become a popular destination for health-conscious shoppers thanks to its wide selection of fresh, natural foods that eschew artificial flavorings, colors and preservatives. The store also stocks a large variety of organic, vegan and gluten-free products.

If you’ve been along McHenry Avenue the past month and noticed large shipping containers in front of Sprouts, they were filled with materials for the renovations. Work began about six weeks ago and was completed this week. The efforts were part of a companywide push to upgrade Sprouts stores, which started last year with nine of its locations.

The new salad bar offers several kinds of lettuce in addition to more than two dozen toppings and more than half a dozen prepared salad mixes. The options will rotate with the seasons. Nearby the juice bar has four to five colorful blends, all squeezed and bottled fresh daily on site with no sugar or other ingredients added. They range from the Green Mineral Blast (celery, parsley, pear, apple and kale) to Sweet Beet (carrot, apple, lemon, ginger and of course lots of red beets). Free samples of the flavors were a popular stop this week, with many people walking away with a bottle in their carts…

