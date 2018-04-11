Arizona Food Marketing Alliance Hosts Annual Golf Classic At We-Ko-Pa

The Arizona Food Marketing Alliance (AFMA) hosted its annual AFMA Golf Classic at the We-Ko-Pa Golf Club in the East Valley on March 22.

The popular event continues to attract golfers, who include AFMA’s retail partners and their premier vendors, says AFMA. With 8 sampling holes on the courses, vendors were able to connect with their grocery customers allowing them to see, touch and taste their newest offerings.

“Many thanks to our retail and vendor partners who provided product and beverages for the goodie bags prepared for the enjoyment of each golfer,” the organization said in a statement.

“This golf tournament is supported by our retail food partners and their suppliers,” said AFMA president Tim McCabe. “This annual event is one of the highlights of the year where there is a lot of networking and camaraderie on two of Arizona’s most spectacular golf courses.”

The mission of the Alliance is to represent and advocate the interests of the Arizona retail food industry and supplier partners in legislation, regulation, education and other appropriate services.

Established in 1943, AFMA is a state trade association representing major supermarket chains as well as convenience and independent store owners, food manufacturers and brokers. The Arizona retail food industry and its suppliers represent $16 billion in sales revenue, 5,600 outlets and more than 100,000 employees in the state of Arizona.

