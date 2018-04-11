Galli, Leff Named To New York Convenience Hall Of Fame

Doug Galli of the Crosby’s convenience store chain and Kirk Leff, who retired from McLane Co., have been elected to the New York Convenience Store Hall of Fame.

The New York Association of Convenience Stores (NYACS) will induct them at its annual Chairman’s Banquet on Thursday, May 17, in Syracuse.

The Hall of Fame honors retailers and suppliers for exceptional achievement in and distinguished service to New York’s convenience store industry.

Galli is VP and general manager of the Crosby’s convenience store chain owned by Reid Petroleum Inc. in Lockport, New York. Crosby’s has 85 locations in western New York and northwestern Pennsylvania.

Galli has served on the NYACS Retail Board since 2012 and was chairman for two years. Under his leadership, according to Jim Calvin, NYACS president, the organization elevated the quality of its educational programming at the annual Trade Show & Convention, a key to improved retail attendance each of the last three years.

Before joining Crosby’s in 2004, Galli spent 29 years with Tops Markets, working in both the Tops and Wilson Farms c-store divisions.

Leff retired this month after 28 years with McLane Co. Inc., a wholesale distributor based in Temple, Texas, most recently as its VP of sales, marketing and business development.

His career included an eight-year stint as president of McLane’s Northeast Division in Baldwinsville, New York. During that time, he served on the NYACS associate board, including one year as chairman.

Leff joined McLane in 1989 at the Suneast Division in Florida. His career included assignments at McLane Western, McLane Concord, McLane Northwest, McLane Northeast and McLane Corporate in Temple, Texas. After moving from Central New York to Texas in 2010, he remained an ambassador for NYACS with national chains that were acquiring stores in New York.

Prior to joining McLane, Leff worked for the Walt Disney Co., Perkins Restaurants and Gooding’s Supermarkets. He holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Phoenix.

Friends and industry colleagues are invited to attend the Hall of Fame event and may register by visiting the NYACS website, nyacs.org or calling 877-384-8829.