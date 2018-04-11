Remodeled Santa Monica Gelson’s Will Emphasize Fresh, Prepared Foods

Gelson’s has set the date for the grand reopening of its Santa Monica store, which has been remodeled with new features and amenities. Reopening festivities will take place Monday, April 23. through Sunday, April 29. The store is located at 2627 Lincoln Blvd., just south of Ocean Park Blvd.

The relaunched Gelson’s will offer new wine, craft beer, and tapas bars; a juice bar and acai bowl kiosk, Liquiteria; a seafood and sushi sit-down bar; a Gelson’s Kitchen where patrons can customize bowls with Mediterranean-inspired ingredients; a Wolfgang Puck build-your-own-pizza station; and a brand-new feature for Gelson’s, a grill station where customers who have purchased meat or seafood can have it grilled in-store.

“Bringing fresh experiences into each store and launching new concepts, like our meat-and-seafood grill station in Santa Monica, is a priority for us. We’re always looking for new ways to increase the benefits and convenience for our customers, truly differentiating the Gelson’s food and lifestyle experience,” said Rob McDougall, Gelson’s president and CEO.

Grand reopening specials will include 30 percent off all wine, beer and spirits through the week, samples from Gelson’s Grill on Friday, April 27, and Saturday, April 28, and other free samples for guests throughout the week. The store also will host live music on Saturday, April 28, and Sunday, April 29, from noon to 3:00 p.m. and 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Founded in 1951, Gelson’s operates 27 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California.

