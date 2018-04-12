Coborn’s Opens Fifth ‘Next-Gen’ Store In Delano, Minnesota

Guests and employees will celebrate the grand reopening of the Coborn’s in Delano, Minnesota, this month after a remodeling project that transformed it into the company’s fifth “next-generation” grocery store.

The grand reopening, taking place on Thursday, April 26, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., will begin with live music from Charlie Roth at 3:00 p.m. A sampling event will start shortly after at 3:30, when guests will have an opportunity to sample a variety of products throughout the store. A grand opening cake also will be served and the in-store Caribou Coffee will be providing free coffee samples. Plus, Coborn’s mascot, Moobell, will be roaming the aisles to give high-fives to young visitors.

At 4:00 p.m., a mini program will be held to celebrate the completion of the remodel. Chris Coborn, president, CEO and chairman of the board, will offer remarks along with District Manager Francis Audette, Store Director Joe Tipka, Delano Mayor Dale Graunke and President of the Delano Area Chamber of Commerce Brad Felknor. Coborn’s Inc. Executives and local dignitaries also will be in attendance.

Live music will continue until 5:00 p.m., and the sampling event will conclude at 6:30 p.m.

Through this remodel, Coborn’s has added more fresh products, introduced new services and brought a “unique modern look” to the interior of the store, as seen at Coborn’s Marketplace in Isanti, Albertville, Little Falls and at Pine Cone Rd. in Sartell. Some of the key changes that Coborn’s guests will notice include:

The Kitchen: This new centerpiece area will serve made-to-order entrees that are packaged in-store for easy pick-up and quick at-home preparation. Brick-oven fired pizza, sandwiches and other grab-and-go breakfast, lunch and dinner options are just a few of the items guests will find in the Kitchen, in addition to a new Kabar Sushi space next to the brick oven pizza.

Chop Shoppe: This new service will allow guests the opportunity to save time by getting their fresh fruits and veggies cut before they leave the store. The Chop Shoppe also produces a variety of freshly squeezed juices, which are available to purchase.

Click and Collect online shopping: Guests soon will be able to place their order online by visiting Coborns.com and have their order waiting for them for pickup at a designated timeslot they’ve chosen.

Changes in the grocery aisles: Expanded craft pop, sparkling waters, ultra-premium water and teas; Added High end mixers; added hot sauce section; added gourmet olives; added premium BBQ sauces; expanded olive oil; expanded snacking section; added Indian foods; added super premium spices (Morton Basset-Minnesota Nice Spice-Victoria Taylor Rubs & Urban Accents); Enhanced Vitamin & Adult nutrition; and brand new candy section more candy offerings.

Caribou Coffee: The new in-store Caribou Coffee will allow guests the opportunity to enjoy a warm or cool beverage while shopping, or in the comfort of a coffee shop environment.

Full-service floral department: Guests will have access to additional floral services as this department becomes full-service.

New smoked meat products in meat department: The remodel will bring with it the addition of new items, including a variety of smoked meats, such as smoked ribs, chicken, sausage, brisket options and more.

Coborn’s in Delano is led by Store Director Joe Tipka who has been with the company since 1994.

St. Cloud, Minnesota-based Coborn’s Inc. is a 97-year-old employee-owned grocery retailer with nearly 8,000 employees and 53 stores across Minnesota, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois and Wisconsin under the Coborn’s, Cash Wise Foods, Marketplace Foods and Save-A-Lot banners. Coborn’s, Inc. also owns CobornsDelivers, an online grocery ordering and home delivery service; and stand- alone convenience, liquor and pharmacy locations. To support its 120 retail locations, Coborn’s Inc. operates its own central bakery, gluten-free bakery, dry cleaning facility and grocery distribution center.

Keep reading: