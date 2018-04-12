Winn-Dixie Unveils New Concept With Remodeled St. Johns, Florida, Store

Winn-Dixie has reopened its remodeled store in St. Johns, Florida, in the Jacksonville area. The store offers a new concept and features in response to customers who asked for an improved shopping experience, the company says.

As part of the grand opening ceremony and to officially reintroduce the community to the new and improved store at 2220 County Road 210 West, a ribbon cutting took place at 7:45 a.m. on April 12.

“Winn-Dixie is deeply rooted in the St. Johns community and has established a history of commitment and service going back more than 15 years,” said Anthony Hucker, president and CEO of Southeastern Grocers. “The newly remodeled store is designed with the needs of this unique community in mind. We’re excited to give our customers a store they can count on while continuing to offer a great shopping experience, providing exceptional service and the freshest products at the right price.”

Enhancements throughout the new store include:

New façade signage, a fresh, contemporary color palate and modern store signage

Newly updated farm-fresh produce department with an expanded selection of fruits and vegetables, including organic varieties

Improved deli with expanded grab-and-go meal options for added convenience

Sandwich station offering hot and cold sandwich varieties

An assortment of easy lunch and dinner options, including a hot bar with rotisserie chicken, a wing bar with 10 flavor varieties, Smokehouse BBQ and ready-made salads available on-the-go or to enjoy in the store’s new café-style seating

New in-store pizza shop with New York-style pizzas, hand-stretched crust and a full menu of assorted pizzas, including meat and vegetarian options and new varieties

Expanded bakery department with new selections, displays and fresh bread daily

New SE Grocers Naturally Better product selection, offering a variety of gluten-free, organic and natural products

Expanded Cheese Shop with more specialty cheese varieties

Expanded beer selections. including craft beer and a variety of wines

Full-service meat department with a butcher on-site to make fresh cuts of meat by request

Updated seafood department with new sushi selections and expanded seafood varieties including fresh, whole fish and the option to select a “Seafood Made Easy” meal to cut down on cooking time at home

New health and beauty section and expanded grocery aisles with additional products and assortments

Updated floral department with new products arriving daily

Customers at the grand opening were invited to sample food from local vendors as they were introduced to Winn-Dixie’s new look and expanded offerings. Other festivities included a performance by and check presentation to the Creekside High School Band for $2,000.

The first 500 customers to arrive at 8:00 a.m. received a free mystery gift card valued between $5 and $500.

The new St. Johns Winn-Dixie is open from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., seven days a week.

Founded in 1925, Winn-Dixie grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout five southeastern states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Winn-Dixie Stores Inc. is a subsidiary of Southeastern Grocers.

