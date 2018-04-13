Fresco Y Más Launches In Tampa With Dual Openings

Southeastern Grocers, parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, on Wednesday unveiled two new Fresco y Más stores in West Florida, growing the banner to 24 locations and expanding it beyond South Florida for the first time. The stores are located at 8424 Sheldon Road and 4056 N. Armenia Avenue in Tampa.

The first Fresco y Más store opened its doors on June 15, 2016, in Hialeah, Florida. Over the past two years, Southeastern Grocers has converted several Winn-Dixie stores to Fresco y Más.

“The expansion of Fresco y Más reflects our ongoing commitment to being a destination our customers can count on,” Anthony Hucker, president and CEO. “At Southeastern Grocers, we offer a product assortment that is personalized for each neighborhood while celebrating the unique culture of our local communities.

“Fresco y Más provides more savings and more service for our customers and the communities we serve. We are proud to offer our customers lower prices on items they buy most through savings programs such as, ‘Low Price Everyday’ paired with our value deals in the all-new Dollar Zone. We look forward to serving our Tampa customers in their local Fresco y Más store.”

Shoppers will notice the enhancements, which include:

New custom façade signage, a yellow color palette and bilingual store signage.

Refreshed produce department featuring a farmers market setting with a wider selection of tropical fruits.

All-new Wall of Value section featuring weekly specials on items customers purchase most.

New Dollar Zone in the store with more than 600 items for $1, from grocery and cleaning to health and beauty.

An all-new café with expanded seating area serving Hispanic breakfast, pastries, drinks and hot and cold sandwiches.

Newly updated “Cocina” (kitchen) offering daily specials of freshly prepared foods.

All-new, full-service Latin butcher shop (Carniceria) offering an expanded selection of fresh, custom-cut meats.

A renovated bakery department offering an expanded selection of Hispanic pastries and a wider selection of local baked goods, including flan, tres leches, croquettes and custom tres leches cakes, made fresh daily.

