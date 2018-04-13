SpartanNash Partnering With Goodwill For Earth Week Donation Drives

To celebrate Earth Week and highlight its commitment to corporate responsibility, SpartanNash is launching a slate of Earth-friendly initiatives taking place companywide April 16-23 to celebrate Earth Week and highlight its commitment to corporate responsibility.

“At SpartanNash, we love Earth Week because it allows us to engage and educate our associates, store guests and communities while celebrating and promoting environmental stewardship,” said Meredith Gremel, VP of corporate affairs and communications.

For the eighth consecutive year, SpartanNash is teaming up with its Goodwill Industries partners to hold Earth Week donation drives for customers and associates. In total, SpartanNash is partnering with 19 Goodwill organizations across 15 states.

Working with Goodwill in Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin, customers who bring in donations to any participating Goodwill store on Saturday, April 21, or Sunday, April 22, will receive a coupon book including coupons for organic milk and cleaning products as well as a coupon for $10 off a $25 or more purchase, redeemable at Family Fare Supermarkets, D&W Fresh Market, VG’s Grocery, Econofoods, Family Fresh Market or any of SpartanNash’s more than 140 corporate-owned stores.

Participating Goodwill locations can be found at spartannash.com/earth-week.

Since 2011, SpartanNash associates and store guests have diverted more than 211,500 pounds of goods from landfills, and Goodwill has converted these donations into 45,355 hours of workforce development training for people in their local communities.

“We are excited to continue our partnership with Goodwill and challenge our associates and store guests to do some spring cleaning for a good cause,” Gremel said. “By donating clothing, electronics and household items to Goodwill, we can reduce landfill waste, promote reuse of products and create jobs through Goodwill’s job training programs. We also take this opportunity to raise awareness for the need to recycle, reuse and reinvest in workforce development training.”

SpartanNash’s distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas; along with the company’s four service centers in Grand Rapids, Michigan; Minneapolis; Indianapolis; and Norfolk, Virginia also are partnering with Goodwill organizations to host on-site donation drives as a part of Earth Week programs designed for SpartanNash associates.

