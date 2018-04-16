Hannaford Teams With Home Chef To Offer Meal-Kits-To-Go

Hannaford Supermarkets and Home Chef, a private meal kit company, have struck a new partnership combining Home Chef’s recipes and pre-portioned ingredients with fresh steak, chicken or seafood from Hannaford.

The Home Chef meals are available through Hannaford-To-Go, a service that allows shoppers to select their groceries online and pick up their orders at their local store on the same day.

Each week, Hannaford customers are able to choose from three different Home Chef recipes, which can be cooked in about 30 minutes. Each meal kit serves two people and is $17.99. For example, for the week ended April 16, customers could choose Chicken Scampi with Ciabatta Croutons; Sesame Beef with Green Beans; and Brown Sugar Salmon.

“With Home Chef, Hannaford is now offering customers wonderful new meal choices that make it easy and fun to cook dinner with fresh ingredients,” said Eric Blom, Hannaford spokesman. “These meal kits are a great fit for Hannaford-To-Go shoppers who have busy schedules and appreciate saving time.”

Hannaford-To-Go is available at 41 supermarkets in Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Vermont and Massachusetts.

According to Blom, this move comes on the heels of Home Chef’s record customer growth in 2017 and will allow even more customers to experience the convenience, ease and menu variety that has earned the company the highest rate of customer satisfaction among leading meal kit companies.

“Home Chef prides itself on its approachable meal offerings that are meals anyone can cook and everyone will love. We’re happy to be able to make our meals available to more customers through this unique partnership with Hannaford,” said Rich DeNardis, Home Chef’s chief revenue officer. “We see collaborations like this as the future of the meal kit industry and a key part of breaking down the barriers to trying a meal kit.”

According to Home Chef, it is the largest, privately held meal kit delivery company in the U.S., with more than 3 million meals delivered each month. The Chicago-based company delivers nationwide from its distribution centers in the Chicago, Atlanta and Los Angeles areas.

Hannaford Supermarkets, based in Scarborough, Maine, operates 181 stores in the Northeast, most with full-service pharmacies. Stores are located in Maine, New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. Hannaford employs more than 26,000 associates.