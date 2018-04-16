Key Food Opens Brooklyn Market With Large Specialty/Organic Section

Key Food Stores Cooperative opened its newest Brooklyn Market location at 83 Stanley Avenue in Dobbs Ferry, New York, on April 14.

The celebration featured free vendor sampling, a disc jockey, barbecue and family entertainment.

“We’re thrilled to join the community while adding new revenue and job opportunities,” said store owner Mahmoud Elayyan. “We’re excited to bring our family’s over 25 years of supermarket experience to Dobbs Ferry. We’re confident that customers will love our value priced quality items, as well as our exceptional customer service.”

At 18,000 s.f., Brooklyn Market offers customers a large selection of groceries that includes an array of specialty, organic and gluten-free items as well as a large variety of mainstream and conventional items. The store includes a large meat department with a variety of organic, exotic and grass-fed options, as well as a full-service butcher. The dairy department features high-end items like organic eggs and glass bottle milk.

The cheese department has items from favorite brands from countries all over the world. The deli department has a large prepared gourmet foods section, hot bar, salad bar and catering options.

The store has a pizzeria, as well as artisan bread and baked goods including cakes, Italian cookies, rainbow cookies and macaroons baked at and delivered daily from the company’s Brooklyn location.

The store also has a large beer selection, including a variety of craft beers.

Founded in Brooklyn in 1937, Key Food Stores Cooperative Inc. includes more than 260 primarily member-owned and corporate grocery stores with $2.7 billion in annual sales. In addition to Key Food, these stores operate under various other banners, including Food Universe, The Food Emporium, SuperFresh and Food Dynasty in all five boroughs of Long Island, upstate New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.