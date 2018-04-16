Brooklyn’s Perelandra Freshens Up Its In-Store Kitchen & Juice Bar

On the heels of its 40th anniversary celebration, Perelandra, a natural and organic food store in Brooklyn, New York, has opened its newly expanded Kitchen & Juice Bar.

The new 650-s.f space within the store serves up a fresh menu of all plant-based, kosher-certified offerings (a minimum of 95 percent of the ingredients used are certified organic).

The Perelandra Kitchen & Juice Bar features a hot bar buffet, a made-to-order sandwich counter, a prepared meal grab & go kiosk, an organic coffee bar, a self-serve pastry case, and a fresh juice and smoothie bar.

“This is the first major renovation Perelandra has done in close to 20 years,” said Allison Buckingham, co-owner. “We are so excited to bring an even bigger array of delicious, high-quality, organic foods to Brooklyn Heights.”

Perelandra has served as cornerstone of the Brooklyn Heights neighborhood since Steven Hoose founded it in 1976.

Kitchen Manager Aly Weigle, who has been with Perelandra since 2012, prides herself on creating dishes that are 100 percent plant-based, fresh and healthy—using minimally processed ingredients.

The Kitchen & Juice Bar, which is nearly triple the size of the previous one, serves up an array of original and new recipes created by Weigle along with signature items that are loved by Perelandra’s regulars.

The Coffee Counter in the new Kitchen & Juice Bar serves certified organic coffee drinks(Cappuccinos, Macchiato, Americanos, etc.) made with Counter Culture organic, direct-trade coffee along with Matcha Tea, Chai lattes and more.

The Juice & Smoothie bar features 14 different organic smoothie options and 12 different organic juice options, with the ability to create your own smoothie or juice from more than 45 certified organic ingredients.

All prepared foods that are not sold will be picked up nightly by Rescuing Leftover Cuisine and taken to shelters the same night.

Perelandra is located at 175 Remsen Street, between Court & Clinton Street, and is open daily 8 a.m.-10 p.m.