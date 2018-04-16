NOCO Energy Leader Reginald Newman II Passes Away

Reginald B. “Reg” Newman II, 80, former president and chairman of NOCO Energy, parent company of NOCO Convenience Stores of New York, died unexpectedly on April 7 at his winter home in Vero Beach, Florida.

Mr. Newman expanded NOCO into the largest independent supplier of petroleum products in Western New York and one of the largest family-owned companies in the region. He served as president of the company and as chairman from 1998 until his retirement in 2002.

Born in Buffalo, New York, he attended Kenmore and Tonawanda Schools. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwestern University in 1959.

Mr. Newman started as a salesman at R.B. Newman Fuel Corp. in 1960. He received several awards from the University at Buffalo, including Executive of the Year in 1997. He also received an honorary degree from Canisius College in 1997.

Outside of work, he was a member of the board of directors for Dunn Tire, Rand Capital Corp., Taylor Devices and M&T Bank. He also served as director and chairman of Prior Aviation Service and was chairman of the Buffalo Niagara Partnership from 1996-98. Mr. Newman was a member of the Rotary Club of Buffalo, where he served as president 1970-71. He also served as a member of the board of directors for the Albright-Knox Art Gallery and chairman of the University at Buffalo Foundation from 1996-2008. He was past president of the Country Club of Buffalo and the Buffalo Club.

The Newman family issued this statement about his passing: “We are deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of our husband, father, grandfather and friend Reg Newman II. We are extremely proud of the legacy Reg leaves behind, including building one of the largest energy companies in the Buffalo Niagara region. Reg also was involved in a number of charitable and civic groups and organizations throughout the area. We will miss Reg dearly, but we know he has humbly left an indelible imprint in the community and in the energy industry.”