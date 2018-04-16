JOH Promotes Three To Leadership Posts In NY/NJ Region

Johnson O’Hare (JOH) promoted Doug Parker, Kenny Sassano and Scott Cassidy to leadership positions in the Metro New York and New Jersey region. Parker and Sassano were promoted to VPs, and Cassidy was promoted to director of Metro retail operations.

Parker has worked in the food industry for 35 years; 20 years of his career was spent with Reckitt Benckiser, 12 years with French’s Food Co. and the past three with JOH as an account executive in the Metro New York/New Jersey office.

Parker will manage the grocery account executives in the region.

Sassano has worked in the food industry for 23 years. Before coming to JOH in 2014, he worked at

Acosta Sales & Marketing and Schwans Consumer Brands.

Sassano will oversee Metro New York and New Jersey frozen and dairy categories and Inner City, Retail and Administration.

Cassidy has worked in the food industry for 32 years and began his career with M&H Food Brokers in 1986, which later became ESM/Ferolie. He joined JOH in 2015.

Cassidy will report to Harry Helmstetter, JOH VP Metro Retail. He will oversee the day-to-day activities of retail supervisors and sales representatives. His primary role will be to ensure all JOH clients are being represented properly at the retail level.

“We are so proud to have Doug, Kenny and Scott on our team,” said Gary Rosenthal, EVP, general manager for Metro New York and New Jersey. “Each of them truly exemplifies what it means to be a JOHer. They are team players with positive attitudes and great hearts. They each have a strong work ethic, the highest level of integrity and an incredible desire to deliver solutions and results with an extreme sense of urgency. Congratulations to all of you on these well-deserved promotions.”

Founded in 1956 by Harry O’Hare Sr., JOH now has 16 offices and strategic partnerships across the U.S., more than 500 employees and represents more than 400 clients.