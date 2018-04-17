Michigan Retailers Association Exec Recognized For Public Affairs Efforts

The Food Marketing Institute (FMI) last week honored Amy Drumm, VP of government affairs for the Michigan Retailers Association (MRA), with its Donald H. MacManus Award for her “extraordinary leadership in public affairs, industry relations and community relations.” The award was presented at the industry’s Capitol Hill fly-in event, Day in Washington.

FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin commented on Drumm’s commitment, saying, “Amy’s ‘just-knuckle-down-and-do-it’ attitude helped her state become a national leader, by passing our country’s first-ever law preempting local excise taxes or fees on the manufacturing, distribution or sale of all food and beverages—both for immediate and non-immediate consumption. Public Act 135 of 2017 went into effect in October.

“Because of her strong work ethic, she successfully lobbied to preempt local wage and benefit ordinances as well as plastic bag bans and taxes. And that same strong work ethic helped her play a pivotal role in the 2014 passage of Main Street Fairness legislation, elimination of the Personal Property Tax for retailers with $80,000 or less in personal property; proposed sales tax increases, adoption of anti-competitive measures, and limitations on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food purchases.”

Among her industry advocacy efforts, Drumm oversees the MRA’s political action committee; serves as treasurer for Retailers Insurance Co.; and serves as the current chairwoman of the Michigan Recycling Partnership, an industry group formed to identify comprehensive recycling solutions.

“Amy is a staunch FMI supporter and a trusted voice in our industry,” said Sarasin. “In fact, last summer, she worked with her legislature to pass House Resolution 148, which declares September as Family Meals Month—an FMI Foundation initiative to encourage more meals eaten together at home.”

Prior to joining MRA in 2012, Amy worked in the Michigan House of Representatives and for the House Republican Campaign Committee. She is a graduate of the University of Michigan.

