Kroger Brings Scan, Bag, Go To Metro Atlanta Area

Kroger unveiled its new Scan, Bag, Go program, a new technology that allows customers to scan their own groceries for quicker shopping, in metro Atlanta Tuesday morning, April 16. The service is another way for customers to shop, alongside online ordering, traditional checkout lanes and home delivery.

Kroger has tested Scan, Bag, Go in several locations across the country, but the Kroger at 10945 State Bridge Road in Alpharetta is the first location in Georgia to utilize the service.

To participate in Scan, Bag, Go, customers can use a wireless handheld scanner or the Scan, Bag, Go app on their smartphone to scan products as they shop. They can then bag as they shop and pay on their smartphone or head directly to self-checkout. All forms of payment are accepted, and there is no fee to use Scan, Bag, Go.

The scanner allows customers to view and download digital coupons, keep a running total of their order and view current sales. Kroger encourages customers to bring their own reusable bags but also will provide bags at the Scan, Bag, Go kiosk in the store.

Kroger employs 453,000 associates serving nearly 9 million customers every day in 2,793 retail food stores under a variety of local banner names in 35 states and D.C. Its family of companies operates an expanding ClickList offering—a personalized online ordering service—in addition to 2,258 pharmacies, 783 convenience stores, 307 fine jewelry stores, 222 retail health clinics, 1,472 supermarket fuel centers and 38 food production plants in the U.S. Kroger’s Atlanta Division is one of the Southeast’s largest retail grocery chains with more than 184 stores, covering Georgia, Eastern Alabama and South Carolina.

