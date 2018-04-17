More than 200 million eggs produced by Rose Acre Farms of Seymour, Indiana have been recalled this weekend over fears of salmonella.

According to a statement from the FDA, Rose Acre issued the recall after officials traced multiple illnesses back to eggs produced at the company’s facility in North Carolina. Some 22 people have reportedly been sickened with salmonella; no deaths have been reported.

Affected eggs were sold under multiple brand names, including Country Daybreak, Coburn Farms, Crystal Farms, Sunshine Farms, and Glenview. Eggs affected by the recall were sold to grocery stores and restaurants in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and West Virginia. Some of the eggs were sold to Walmart and the Food Lion grocery chain, and some also reportedly went to Waffle House. Click here to see a full list of eggs affected by the recall. But here’s a quick tip: All of the eggs that were recalled were white. So if you bought brown eggs, there’s no need to check — your eggs are safe!

Anybody in possession of potentially affected eggs should not eat them, and should throw them away or return them for a refund…

