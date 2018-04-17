Island Pacific Supermarkets Closing Six California Stores

Six Island Pacific Supermarkets stores in California began store-closing sales early this month, offering liquidation discounts and continuing the sales until all merchandise was sold. The six stores closing are located in National City, San Jose, American Canyon, Rancho Cucamonga, Chula Vista and Los Angeles. The remaining 17 Island Pacific stores will operate their businesses as usual, according to the company.

A joint venture of Tiger Capital Group and Great American Group supervised the liquidation sales, which included select fixtures, furnishings and equipment.

Founded in 2000 in Panorama City, California, Island Pacific says it has become a leader in the sale and promotion of Filipino cuisine, noting that the company is consolidating operations to “introduce greater efficiencies into the chain.”

Island Pacific operates stores in California, Nevada and Washington. On its website, the company says it “not only promotes Filipino cuisine and products to communities across United States, it also aspires to place it in the world culinary map. We accomplish this by offering the finest and top of the line products in our stores because that’s what Filipino cooking is all about—you just never compromise with the ingredients.”

Keep reading: