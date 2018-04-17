New Southeastern Grocers Loyalty Program To Offer Shell Fuel Rewards

Southeastern Grocers (SEG), parent company of Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, is saying goodbye to its Plenti loyalty program. This summer, SEG will introduce SE Grocers rewards, which will allow customers to redeem points on groceries and fuel at participating Shell or other select fuel stations.

“We are committed to providing a loyalty program for our customers and associates that will best meet their everyday needs,” said Anthony Hucker, SEG president and CEO. “We have listened loudly to our customers about all of the things they value with our current rewards program and how we can make our next loyalty program even better. We are excited to announce that our customers will soon be able to redeem rewards for savings on fuel at participating Shell or other select fuel stations and on groceries through the SE Grocers rewards loyalty program.

“We will take every step to ensure this transition is clear, smooth and creates quality value and savings for our customers and associates where it matters most—food for their families and fuel for their vehicles.”

Customers can continue to earn Plenti points in Bi-Lo, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores through July 10, and the unredeemed points value earned in stores will be issued to the SE Grocers rewards program when the new program is launched. Customers must be fully registered in order to use points now or take the points value to the new program. To ensure a seamless transition, customers can visit bi-lo.com, frescoymas.com, harveyssupermarkets.com, or winndixie.com to check the status of enrollment.

Keep reading: