WinCo Foods Opening First Store Inside Oklahoma City Limits April 18

Employee-owned WinCo Foods will open the doors of its brand new, 84,000-s.f. Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, store—the company’s first location within the Oklahoma City limits and its third in the state—on Wednesday, April 18, at 3535 NW 39th St.

“Oklahoma City and the surrounding areas have proven a great fit with WinCo Foods,” said Director of Corporate Communications Noah Fleisher. “Oklahoma City is about community, cooperation and quality of life, just like WinCo Foods. We’re excited, as a company, to open this store and to continue our expansion in this great state.”

The new store will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. It will be staffed by between 180 and 200 full- and part-time employees from the local community. The store will contain WinCo’s trademark “Wall of Values” at the entrance, as well as an assortment of grocery items along with a full produce section and meat, deli, bakery and a bulk foods department. The bulk department, a trademark aspect of WinCo supermarkets, will feature 700-plus items, including a range of organic and all-natural offerings. Selections in the bulk foods department can be purchased in whatever quantities the customer desires and includes rice varieties, dried beans, pastas, baking ingredients, cereals, snacks, candies and pet foods.

“Customers love that they can get whatever they want in whatever amount they want,” Fleisher said, “Whether it’s a single teaspoon of a spice, a bag of candy or 20 pounds of flour, it’s up to the customer to decide what they want.”

WinCo Foods now operates 122 stores across nine states.

