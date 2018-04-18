Giant Eagle To Add Ace Hardware Sections To Five Pennsylvania Stores

Five Giant Eagle stores in Pennsylvania are adding Ace Hardware sections for home improvement supplies. The first department will open this summer.

Dan Donovan, marketing manager for Pittsburgh-based Giant Eagle, said, “It is imperative that we at Giant Eagle continue to innovate both within and outside of our supermarkets to succeed in our increasingly competitive food retail environment. We are excited to announce that select Giant Eagle locations in the Pittsburgh area will be incorporating Ace Hardware stores, bringing an array of home improvement offerings to our customers. These locations include four Giant Eagle stores in the Pittsburgh area and one in Johnstown, Pennsylvania. Remodeling activities for each store are taking place over the coming weeks with plans to have the first store-within-a-store location open by this summer.”

Donovan added, “Ace Hardware Corp. is the largest retailer-owned hardware cooperative in the world and a leader within the home improvement industry. Ace’s experience with store-within-a-store concepts at other retailers and shared commitment to quality, service and convenience make them a natural fit for Giant Eagle. We look forward to sharing more details closer to the opening of the first store-within-a-store experience.”

Founded in 1931, Giant Eagle operates more than 420 stores in western Pennsylvania, Ohio, northern West Virginia, Maryland and Indiana.