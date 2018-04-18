Dunkin’ Donuts, Baskin-Robbins Team Up On Retail Ice Cream Line

Baskin-Robbins, Dunkin’ Donuts and Boardwalk Frozen Treats, the sales, marketing and distribution partner for Baskin-Robbins ice cream sold in grocery stores in the U.S., have launched a new supply and marketing effort for grocers. A lineup of Baskin-Robbins packaged ice cream flavors, inspired by Dunkin’ Donuts coffee, soon will be available to grocery stores across the U.S.

The three new Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavors, which are made with Dunkin’ Donuts coffee, include Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee, Dunkin’ Donuts French Vanilla Coffee and Dunkin’ Donuts Coffee Chocolate Chip.

The new ice cream flavors will be available in 14-oz. packages that will be rolling out to retailers this spring and summer. Some of the many grocery chains that will carry the new flavors include Albertsons, Associated Wholesale Grocers, Food Lion, Fred Meyer, Harris Teeter, H-E-B, Ingles, Jewel-Osco, King Soopers, Publix, Ralphs, Safeway, Schnucks, ShopRite, Supervalu, Vons and WinCo Foods.

“We are thrilled to offer ice cream enthusiasts and coffee lovers a selection of Baskin-Robbins packaged ice cream featuring the delicious taste of Dunkin’ Donuts coffee at grocery stores across the country,” said David Owens, CEO of Boardwalk Frozen Treats. “Baskin-Robbins has been an ice cream flavor innovator for over 70 years, and Dunkin’ Donuts is a U.S. coffee leader. It’s the perfect combination that brings the brands’ premium ice cream and coffee flavors to even more consumers.”

“We’re excited to bring the power of our two great brands together in this delicious lineup of Baskin-Robbins ice cream flavors featuring Dunkin’ Donuts coffee,” said Brian Gilbert, VP of retail business development at Dunkin’ Brands. “We hope consumers love these new ice cream flavors and bring them home to enjoy with their friends and family.”

The new ice cream flavors will only be available at grocery stores, not Baskin-Robbins shops.

Baskin-Robbins specializes in hard-scoop ice cream, a full range of beverages and a lineup of desserts including custom ice cream cakes, the Polar Pizza Ice Cream Treat and take-home ice cream quarts and pints. It operates more than 7,900 retail shops in 53 countries worldwide. Headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, the ice cream company is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group Inc.

Founded in 1950, Dunkin’ Donuts has more than 12,500 restaurants in 46 countries worldwide. It also is part of the Dunkin’ Brands Group.