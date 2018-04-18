Blue Bunny Load’d Sundaes Available In Eight Flavors

Blue Bunny has launched a new ice cream line called Load’d Sundaes. Load’d Sundaes are made with ice cream that is crafted to be soft and ready to eat straight from the freezer, so there is no need to wait for it to temper.

Load’d Sundaes are filled with signature Blue Bunny treats—cookies, nuts, chocolate pieces and Blue Bunny’s signature candy B’s—deliciously swirled together with gooey syrups in a single-serve container.

“Load’d Sundaes redefine the premium ice cream sundae eating experience with an indulgent treat consumers could previously only find at an ice cream shop,” said Rachel Lukoff, senior brand manager for Le Mars, Iowa-based Blue Bunny. “Our team of sensory experts knows that ice cream sundaes are one of consumers’ favorite ways to enjoy frozen desserts. We created Load’d Sundaes to give people a delicious, ice cream sundae experience they can grab and go or enjoy from the comfort of their own home.”

Load’d Sundaes come in eight flavors:

• Bunny Tracks—Vanilla ice cream with a fudge crackle swirl, chocolate-coated peanuts and peanut butter bunnies, topped with a caramel sauce and more chocolate-coated peanuts and peanut butter-filled bunnies.

• Chocolate Brownie Bomb—Chocolate ice cream with chocolate fudge swirls and chunks of brownies, topped with a fudge sauce and sprinkled with fudge brownie pieces.

• Cookie Crunch ‘N Fudge—Vanilla ice cream with ribbons of fudge and fudge-dipped cookie pieces, then topped with more fudge-covered cookie pieces and fudge bunnies.

• Cookie Dough Co.—Vanilla ice cream swirled with fudge and chocolate chip cookie dough and topped with more cookie dough pieces and fudge bunnies.

Additional fun flavors include Mint Chocolate Chunk, Salted Caramel Pecan, Peanut Butter Bunny and Strawberry Shortcake.

Load’d Sundaes are available nationwide at major grocery and convenience stores in individually packaged 8.5-oz. cups; SRP $2.99.

Blue Bunny says this is just the first new product news for 2018 and there is more to come.

