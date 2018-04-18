New Weis Market Anchors Rebuilt Fullerton Plaza In Maryland

Weis Markets celebrated the grand opening of its new store in the Fullerton Plaza in Nottingham, Maryland, on April 12. The 67,500-s.f. store, which anchors the rebuilt Fullerton Plaza shopping center, is the company’s 52nd location in Maryland and 12th in Baltimore County.

The store employs more than 140 full- and part-time associates and features a large produce department with an expansive organic selection, a service seafood department with sustainably caught seafood, a service meat department with on-premise, custom-cut Certified Angus Beef, a deli offering a wide selection of meals-to-go including a hot foods bar and hand-rolled sushi, and a full-service pharmacy.

Other features of the store include Weis 2 Go online ordering with curbside pickup and a Gas N’ Go Fuel Center with six pumps.

Additional amenities include nearly 2,000 organic and gluten-free grocery, dairy and frozen products and a European Fresh Flower Market with a variety of fresh flowers and mix-and-match bouquets.

“We are very pleased to further expand our service in the Baltimore area and to anchor and revitalize the Fullerton Plaza shopping center,” said Jonathan Weis, Weis Markets CEO. “We are proud to open our 12th store in Baltimore County and look forward to serving the many communities along the Bel Air corridor.”

The Nottingham store was built with multiple sustainability measures, underscoring the company’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint chainwide. These eco-friendly features include LED lighting to reduce electrical needs; low-flow devices to support water conservation efforts; energy control through demand-response programs to reduce power usage during peak days and to reduce the store’s load on the power grid; enclosed refrigeration cases to reduce energy use; and advanced refrigeration technologies to reduce refrigerant use by 60 percent when compared to conventional systems.

To commemorate the opening, Weis Markets donated $50,000 to the Maryland Food Bank. The grocer also donated to local nonprofits including Rosedale Volunteer Fire Company, Rosedale Public Library, Shady Spring PAL Center, Overlea-Fullerton Recreation Office and Parkville High School Marching Band.

Founded in 1912, Sunbury, Pennsylvania-based Weis Markets Inc. operates 206 stores in Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Virginia and West Virginia.