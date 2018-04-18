Kevin Hourican Named President Of CVS Pharmacy

Kevin Hourican has been named president of CVS Pharmacy, part of CVS Health. Woonsocket, Rhode Island-based CVS has nearly 10,000 pharmacies in 49 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

CVS officials said Hourican will lead the CVS Pharmacy team with a goal of delivering innovative health solutions and create a simpler, more responsive and affordable experience for consumers.

“We’re pleased to have Kevin at the helm of CVS Pharmacy,” said Jon Roberts, COO of CVS Health. “He has a proven track record of bringing innovative new programs and services to our patients and a strong ability to lead our retail pharmacy team. We believe that Kevin will bring his extensive consumer and retail skills to our front store business as well. I have no doubt he will be able to further transform our stores to become the front door of health care for consumers, patients and caregivers.”

Hourican has more than 20 years of experience in the retail industry, most recently serving as EVP of retail pharmacy for CVS Pharmacy.

During his tenure as leader of the chain’s retail pharmacy business, Hourican directly managed all aspects of the retail pharmacy business and partnered on key innovations including the ScriptPath prescription management system, the Rx Savings Finder, medication adherence programs and home delivery.

Previously, Hourican served as SVP for the East division of CVS Pharmacy, overseeing nearly 5,000 stores and more than 110,000 colleagues in 21 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

Prior to joining CVS Health in 2012, he served in executive leadership roles at Macy’s and Sears Roebuck, gaining experience in omni-channel operations and front store merchandising. He holds an undergraduate degree in economics as well as a master’s from Pennsylvania State University.