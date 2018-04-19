Albertsons, Vons And Pavilions Stores Raise $1M For City Of Hope

City of Hope’s annual Kids 4 Hope program, in partnership with Albertsons Cos. Foundation, Vons Foundation and Pavilions Foundation, raised more than $1 million this year to support research and treatment for pediatric cancers.

Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions collected donations from customers and employees in 349 stores across Southern California from Jan. 31 to Feb. 21. Customers raised $1,063,433, which exceeded the $864,000 raised during last year’s program.

“City of Hope is extremely grateful for the generosity of Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions customers and employees who supported the Kids 4 Hope program,” said Joseph Rosenthal, M.D., City of Hope Barron Hilton Chair in Pediatrics and chief of the division of pediatric hematology/oncology. “Each and every donation will help us advance our lifesaving research and treatment for our youngest patients battling blood cancers and other devastating diseases.”

“We are incredibly proud to continue to expand our support and partnership with City of Hope’s groundbreaking pediatric programming,” said Shane Dorcheus, Southern California division president of Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions. “Our company and our employees are committed to serving the communities we live and serve, and we are hopeful this donation will help provide a bright future to the children under the care of City of Hope.”

Since 2015, thanks to the kindness and generosity of Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions, and their customers, Kids 4 Hope has raised more than $3.4 million. Those donations help bolster research and treatment, as well as supportive care and educational programs, for City of Hope’s Pediatric Cancer program, including promising work in the areas of pediatric leukemia research and support for adolescents and young adults battling cancer.

Kids 4 Hope is a program through City of Hope’s Southern California Food Industries Circle (SCFIC). The program, which encourages shoppers to make donations benefiting City of Hope’s pediatrics program during checkout, is in its 13th year, and has raised more than $10 million since its inception.

Celebrating 45 years of dedication, the SCFIC is one of the largest industry volunteer pillars of support for City of Hope, counting more than 1,100 retailers, suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and brokers within its ranks. To date, the SCFIC has raised more than $145 million for City of Hope.

City of Hope is an independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Designated as one of only 49 comprehensive cancer centers, the highest recognition bestowed by the National Cancer Institute, City of Hope also is a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, with research and treatment protocols that advance care throughout the world. City of Hope’s main campus is in Duarte, California, just northeast of Los Angeles, with additional locations throughout Southern California.

