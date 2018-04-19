Center Store Innovation Is Driving Trips And Sales, Study Finds

New research from Catalina, a provider of shopper intelligence and personalized engagement, finds that the center store remains a vital driver of trips and volume for grocery retailers, with more than 99 percent of all shoppers purchasing from the center store in 2017. The study underscores how brands that introduce innovative, often-niche products that address evolving consumer motivations are keeping the center store relevant.

The report, “The Center Store Revolution: Innovation Drives Trips and Category Growth,” identifies the biggest subcategory gainers and losers in the center store. It also finds that specific cross-category consumer preferences like “heart healthy,” “low-fat,” “trans-fat avoiders” and “GMO avoiders” are fueling the growth of some of the fastest growing product subcategories.

Big winners include non-fat/low fat ice cream, value-priced entrée frozen dinners, sparkling/seltzer water, ready-made coffee drinks, window and glass cleaners, fresh rolls, dried meat snacks, vinegar, value-priced bath tissue, and a variety of snack and candy subcategories.

Other key findings include:

The center store accounted for 60 annual trips per shopper, per store, down just one trip per shopper, per store from 2016.

Some 99.5 percent of all shoppers frequented the center store in 2017, spending an average of $1,408 a year there.

Eighty-one percent of all shopping baskets included at least one Center Store item.

“The center store is alive and well,” said Marta Cyhan, head of marketing for Catalina. “Some eight in 10 baskets we looked at included a center store item, but many consumers are looking to discover something different. A new generation of brands and subcategories are reinvigorating the center store by appealing to lifestyle and ingredient-based preferences.”

Motivations behind fast-growing categories

The report highlights a variety of product subcategories driving center store performance and explores how evolving consumer motivations, identified through Catalina’s ingredient-level shopper intelligence, are fueling their growth.

The study’s findings based on ingredient-level shopper intelligence include:

Non-fat, low-fat, lite ice cream

This subcategory grew 66.9 percent in dollar sales, while regular and premium ice cream declined 3.3 percent.

The average shopper in this category spent $21.37.

Heart healthy shoppers spent 2.7 times the average, or $56.76.

Trans-fat avoiders averaged $52.19.

Low-fat shoppers averaged $48.87.

Natural ingredient shoppers averaged $46.99.

Water – sparkling/seltzer

Dollar sales rose 14.9 percent and trips increased 5.5 percent.

The average shopper within the category spent $17.71.

Heart healthy shoppers averaged $35.17.

Low glycemic shoppers spent $38.45.

Natural shoppers spent $35.01.

Paleo shoppers spent $33.77.

GMO avoiders spent $29.48.

Frozen dinner/entrée, value priced

This subcategory, which is increasingly emphasizing healthy options, increased dollar sales by 32.9 percent and trips by 24.2 percent.

The average shopper in this subcategory spent $13.47.

However, heart healthy shoppers spent 43 percent more, or $19.25.

“Our study demonstrates that brands and retailers who can understand today’s shoppers based on their underlying motivations and meet their evolving needs with product innovation will be a growth engine for the center store,” Cyhan said. “The ability to engage the right shoppers based on ingredient-level targeting will help these brands efficiently grow their business.” The Center Store Revolution study tracked center store sales for some 18 million shoppers at 6,658 grocery stores across the U.S. Purchasing behavior, sales and trips for the full 52 weeks of 2017 were compared with the same period and the same stores in 2016. The center store was defined as including grocery, frozen and home care categories. Tobacco and alcohol were excluded due to local legal variances.

