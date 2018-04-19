Frieda’s Names New Director Of Marketing And Innovation

Cindy Karas Sherman has joined Frieda’s Specialty Produce as the company’s new director of marketing and innovation.

With 16 years of experience in marketing strategy, and marketing management and innovation, Sherman has worked for consumer packaged goods companies such as PepsiCo, Wrigley and most recently, Starbucks, where she launched—in the grocery aisle—Starbucks Plus K-Cup Coffee with twice the caffeine and managed the Teavana Hot Tea business within Starbucks retail stores. Sherman has deep innovation experience, says Frieda’s, having built new product pipelines across the coffee, confections, snacks and juice categories.

“We are thrilled to welcome Cindy to the Frieda’s family,” said Karen Caplan, president and CEO of Frieda’s. “Her entrepreneurial spirt elevates our innovative culture, and her CPG experience gives us a fresh perspective to improve how we can go above and beyond for our clients.”

Sherman has a bachelor of science in marketing from Rutgers University and an MBA from Haas School of Business at University of California, Berkeley. She relocated from Seattle, Washington, to Long Beach, California, with her family in March.

Since 1962, Frieda’s has introduced more than 200 unique fruits and vegetables to the U.S. marketplace. Founded by produce industry trailblazer Dr. Frieda Rapoport Caplan, subject of the 2015 documentary “Fear No Fruit,” the family company is owned and operated by Frieda’s daughters, Karen Caplan and Jackie Caplan Wiggins, in Orange County, California.

