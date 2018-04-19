Kimberly-Clark Expanding Its Mobile, Alabama, Mill

Kimberly-Clark Corp. has approved a capacity expansion project at its Mobile, Alabama manufacturing facility that will support K-C Professional‘s continued bath tissue category growth in North America.

“The Mobile team is excited about the role we will play in supporting the projected growth of the bath tissue category in North America as a result of this capacity expansion project,” said Todd Visscher, mill manager for Kimberly-Clark’s Mobile operations. “This investment, the commitment of our employees and the community support will together bolster Mobile Mill’s competitive position within Kimberly-Clark.”

With an estimated investment of more than $100 million, this two-year project is expected to deliver improved capacity, greater manufacturing efficiency and enhanced product quality, says Kimberly-Clark.

“This investment is a testament to the strength of Kimberly-Clark’s Mobile facility and its workforce,” said Bill Sisson, president and CEO of the Mobile Area Chamber of Commerce.

“It’s rewarding to see Kimberly-Clark make another significant re-investment in its Mobile mill, which has been a major employer in the area for more than two decades,” said Greg Canfield, secretary of the Alabama Department of Commerce. “We’ve forged a great partnership with Kimberly-Clark over the years, and the state and local teams will continue to support the company’s future successes.”

“This expansion by Kimberly-Clark is about more than just jobs—it’s about a global, Fortune 500 company reinvesting in our city and deepening a partnership that dates back more than 20 years. When existing businesses are thriving in combination with new jobs and investment, that’s a winning formula. That’s how we’re transforming Mobile into the most business-friendly city in America,” said City of Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson.

Mobile County Commission District 1 Commissioner Merceria Ludgood added, “We’re happy that Kimberly-Clark has found Mobile County’s economy good for business as they continue to invest and provide jobs. In just the past year, Kimberly Clark has committed more than $200 million in improvements to their plant here.”

Kimberly-Clark employs more than 680 workers at the Mobile site, where it first established a presence in 1995 by acquiring it from Scott Paper Co. The company produces bath tissue and paper towels under the Scott, Cottonelle and K-C Professional brand names at the mill.

