Moss Elected To Lead Potatoes USA, Domestic Marketing Chairs Named

Dan Moss of Declo, Idaho, was elected chair of Potatoes USA at the organization’s 46th Annual Meeting in Denver, Colorado. He will be serving his third year on the board and his second on the executive committee. Last year, he served as co-chair of the research committee.

Moss is CEO of Moss Ag, where he operates as a grower for the dehydrated, fresh, frozen and seed sectors and as a packer and shipper. He has been farming for 48 years and primarily grows Russet varieties. Moss also has served as the president of the National Potato Council.

“The potato industry is in an excellent place right now; exports continue to grow, and we remain America’s favorite vegetable. But with this campaign, we have the opportunity to change people’s basic perception of the nutritional benefits of the potato,” said Moss in reference to the organization’s new “What Are You Eating?” campaign. “This could have significant long-term benefits.”

Hickman, Raybould appointed to domestic marketing committee

Phil Hickman of Horntown, Virginia, and Jaren Raybould of Saint Anthony, Idaho, were elected to the Potatoes USA Executive Committee,

Hickman will be serving his fourth year on the board and his first year as a domestic marketing committee co-chair after serving the past three years as the finance committee chair. Hickman previously served six years on the board from 2003-2009 during which time he served as on the domestic marketing committee from 2006-2009. Raybould will be serving his third year on the board and his first year on the executive committee.

Hickman owns and serves as president of Dublin Farms Inc., where he grows Envol, Red Norland, Yukon Gold, Superior and Dark Red Norland potato varieties for the table-stock market. Hickman has been farming potatoes at Dublin Farms for the past 44 years with his brother and now his sons and nephews.

Raybould has been farming for the past 17 years and is currently at Raybould Bros. Farm. He focuses on fresh and process varieties of potatoes. Raybould also is a board member of the Yellowstone Soil Conservation District and a member of the Idaho/East Oregon Potato Control Committee.

The domestic marketing committee oversees the consumer, nutrition, retail, ingredient and foodservice programs. The committee is focused on encouraging more people to eat more potatoes in more ways and on positioning potatoes as a performance food. The marketing programs are designed to inspire potato innovation across all channels, cultivate strategic partnerships and advocate for scientific research to demonstrate the potatoes’ role in enhancing physical and mental performance.

Based in Denver, Colorado, Potatoes USA represents more than 2,500 potato growers and handlers across the country. It was established in 1971 by a group of potato growers to promote the benefits of eating potatoes.

