Casey’s General Stores Celebrates 50th Anniversary

Casey’s General Stores Inc. this year is recognizing its 50th anniversary this year, another milestone for a company that recently celebrated its 2,000th store in Russellville, Kentucky, and its first locations in the state of Michigan and Ohio.

Founded in 1968 by Donald Lamberti, with the original store opening in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown to more than 2,000 stores in 16 states offering customers an ever-expanding variety of products and services.

“In this, our Golden Anniversary year, we are focused on celebrating our history while also looking forward to the next 50 years,” said Terry Handley, president and CEO of Casey’s. “We are grateful for our customers and employees who have made Casey’s a part of their lives. We would not be celebrating this achievement without them.”

Casey’s will feature daily and monthly specials May through August to help celebrate this milestone. Customers also will have a chance to win prizes in the 50th Anniversary Sweepstakes during July and August.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company. Its stores, located across 16 states primarily in the Midwest, offer gasoline and freshly prepared foods, including made-from-scratch pizza, donuts, other assorted bakery and made-to-order sub sandwiches.

