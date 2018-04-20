Southeastern Grocers, Publix Shine At National Pie Championships

Southeastern Grocers (SEG) and Publix joined amateur pie makers, professional bakers and chefs, and commercial pie companies from across the U.S. and Canada at the American Pie Council National Pie Championships April 6-7. This year, SEG was awarded eight first-place ribbons, and Publix took home seven.

For nine consecutive years, SEG has competed in the event. The eight ribbons the company received this year represent the most National Pie Championship awards ever won by SEG. It took home six awards in bakery categories:

8” Fresh Baked Apple Pie

8” Apple Caramel Drizzle Pie

8” Fresh Baked Cherry Pie

8” Fresh Baked Guava Cream Pie

No Sugar Added (NSA) Pecan Pie

10” Pumpkin Cream Cheese

This year, in addition to the traditional sweet pies, SEG also received first-place awards for two savory pies, including the most coveted award for “Best New Product” across all categories. The award-winning pot pies below are available in the grocers’ deli departments:

“Best New Product,” Chicken Cordon Bleu Pot Pie

Chicken Pot Pie

“Southeastern Grocers is honored to be recognized by the American Pie Council for our fresh bakery and deli pies,” said Anthony Hucker, SEG president and CEO. “We are proud to offer our customers award-winning products at an affordable price. Our customers can count on our stores to provide the best quality products, including our award winning sweet and savory specialty pies.”

Publix’s bakery pies brought in awards from a number of categories:

Apple Pie—Family: Traditional Apple (repeat winner)

Coconut Custard Pie—Family: Baked Dairy

Mini Mango Key Lime Pie—6” Single: Citrus

Mini Toasted Coconut Cream Pie—6” Single: Open Cream

NSA Pumpkin Pie—Family/No Sugar Added: Pumpkin

Original Key Lime Pie—Premium: Key lime (repeat winner)

Small Blueberry Pie—6” Single: Fruit & Berry

Many other Publix pies, like Cherry, Mixed Berry, Peach Cobbler and Dutch Apple, have won past championship awards. With each blue ribbon comes bragging rights for a year. The retailer’s customers soon will see a blue ribbon sticker on each award-winning pie.

