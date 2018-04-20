Target Bringing Same-Day Delivery To Colorado In May

Target Corp. will begin same-day delivery of more than 55,000 groceries, essentials, home, electronics, toys and other products across Colorado beginning May 3. Shipt will deliver from Target stores in the Boulder, Colorado Springs, Denver and Fort Collins metro areas.

Cumulatively, the new partnership gives nearly 4 million households across the state access to Target products delivered by Shipt in as little as one hour. To celebrate the introduction of the service, new members who sign up prior to launch will receive an annual membership for $49 (regularly $99).

“Same-day delivery was at the top of our list when we were thinking about ways to make shopping at Target even easier,” said John Mulligan, EVP and COO, Target. “Shipt’s personalized, customer-focused approach fits perfectly with our commitment to deliver a convenient, exceptional experience, and we’re excited to begin offering same-day service across Colorado.”

Founded in 2014, Shipt says it is committed to simplifying its members’ lives by offering a new, convenient same-day shopping experience. Shipt’s marketplace gives customers the ability to browse, search and shop the in-store assortment of products online. Customers can note preferences, choose a one-hour delivery window and pay for their order, all within the app. Shipt’s shoppers takes care of selecting, bagging and delivering the items. The annual membership grants access to free, unlimited delivery on orders of more than $35.

“Shipt is bringing same-day delivery to a number of bustling neighborhoods across Colorado, simplifying how residents shop for their lifestyle essentials,” said Bill Smith, founder and CEO of Shipt. “Through our app, our members have access to everything they need, when they need it, right at their fingertips. This is just the beginning of the expansion Shipt and Target have planned for the year.”

Leading up to the launch, Shipt plans to add more than 800 Shipt shoppers across Colorado to be part of the team responsible for fulfilling each order.

Through this partnership, Target plans to offer same-day delivery from approximately half of stores by early 2018. The majority of Target stores will offer the service by the 2018 holiday season, and by the end of the year, it will be in nearly 180 markets, reaching 80 million households, or close to 65 percent of U.S. households. By the end of 2019, same-day delivery will include all major product categories at Target.

