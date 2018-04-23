Giant/Martin’s Partnering With GreenPrint To Offset Fuel Emissions

Giant Food Stores and Martin’s Food Markets are making it easy for customers to reduce their carbon footprint by launching a reduced emissions program at all 98 of its fuel stations in partnership with GreenPrint.

Giant/Martin’s fuel customers don’t have to change their habits or sign up for anything. When customers fill-up, GreenPrint will neutralize up to 30 percent of their emissions by investing in certified carbon offset projects such as creating local greenscapes or tree plantings.

“We believe it is our responsibility to make a positive difference in the environment because it is the right thing to do, and we think the GreenPrint model is innovative, and frankly, pretty cool,” said Manuel Haro, Giant/Martin’s VP, strategy. “We see this as a game-changing program where we can directly address climate change as it is harmful to the local food system. Our ultimate goal is to be part of the solution that allows us to feed and bring families together for many years to come.”

Beginning May 15, for every gallon of gasoline a customer pumps at Giant/Martin’s, GreenPrint will mobilize a network of local volunteers who will proportionally conduct tree planting and other carbon reduction projects to offset the emissions that are released. To ensure integrity of the program, GreenPrint will provide real-time audited reporting showing details on carbon emissions, offsets purchased and retired, and project investments.

“Let’s face it. Climate change is adversely impacting communities and agriculture here in the U.S. and worldwide,” said Pete Davis, founder and CEO of GreenPrint. “This is an exciting example of a recognized leader in the grocery industry investing in a program that will create a lasting impact in the environment for years to come, and we commend Giant/Martin’s on their bold commitment to do so.”

In addition, Giant/Martin’s and GreenPrint will partner with the Arbor Day Foundation to plant 100,000 trees this year in the Mid-Atlantic area to kick off the program. Giant and GreenPrint officials will gather on May 15 at 1:00 p.m. at the Giant Enola store and fuel site location at 4510 Marketplace Way to celebrate the launch.

