Food Lion Hosting Four Job Fairs In Virginia April 25

Food Lion is looking to hire 400 full- and part-time associates during four job fairs in Norfolk, Chesapeake, Williamsburg and Suffolk, Virginia, on April 25 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The grocer is hiring for various positions including cashiers, produce managers, produce associates, meat managers, meat cutters, deli managers, deli associates, grocery managers, front end/sales associates, stockers, frozen food and dairy associates, pricing coordinators, specialty merchandisers, customer service managers, quality assurance and DSD receivers.

Anyone interested in applying for these jobs is being encouraged to attend the job fair and bring a resume. Interviews will be held on-site at: 1446 Crossways Blvd. in Chesapeake, 6350 Newtown Road in Norfolk, 157 N. Main Street in Suffolk, and 50 Kingsmill Road in Williamsburg.

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, North Carolina, since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates.

