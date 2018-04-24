GMDC Names Duffy VP Of Member Development

Tom Duffy, an industry veteran with more than three decades of experience, has joined the Global Market Development Center (GMDC) as its new VP of member development. His role will focus primarily on expanding the association’s reach within the retail and consumer product industry in order to create “the best global network” of those in the health, beauty, wellness and general merchandise value chain.

Duffy most recently served as EVP of industry affairs at Acosta, a sales and marketing agency in the consumer packaged goods industry, where as a member of the executive leadership team, he was responsible for marketing, communications and industry affairs initiatives.

Prior to that, Duffy was VP of industry services at Nielsen, a global information and measurement company, where he was responsible for development of client, partner and industry relations, trade strategy and thought leadership development for 10 years.

Duffy has been involved with GMDC through the years, serving as co-chair of the association’s education leadership council, where he was the architect of the GMDC-exclusive GM hierarchy benchmarking initiative—a partnership with Nielsen and Retail Insights that was launched in 2012 to offer members a standardized and detailed look into the $202 billion GM industry. The platform showcases 18 major categories including apparel, baby, candy, and housewares with hundreds of sub-categories. The Nielsen coded data, which is reported from thousands of stores across the North American market, can be filtered by various channels for comparison, and includes more than 20 million SKUs. As an enhanced benefit to GMDC members, an interactive dashboard version of the tool was launched earlier this year.

“Tom is a visionary in the industry and has served as a valued member of GMDC, helping chart the future for our association through leading-edge initiatives like our Nielsen hierarchy platform that spotlights tomorrow’s trends today,” said Patrick Spear, president and CEO of GMDC. “He has a proven track record of cultivating relationships and creating innovative ‘go-to-market’ strategies that drive market share and brand loyalty with key audiences, influencers and industry communities. We are thrilled to have Tom on our team of thought leaders.”

From 2004-2007, Duffy served as director of business and industry partnership of TDLinkx, a division of Nielsen. He also was director of marketing for FulTilt Solutions, a commercial software development company, and VP of marketing and administration for UCCnet, a tech start-up.

“It’s a privilege to join GMDC,” Duffy said. “The association has a rich legacy of driving tremendous value for members and partners for nearly 50 years, and I am excited to join this extremely professional, creative and talented team. I am eager to help leverage GMDC’s vision for future growth and expansion on behalf of our member community.”

Duffy has been active in speaking and has written numerous columns and white papers throughout his career. He received a bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Rutgers University.

