BJ’s Charitable Foundation Donates Gas, Tires To Maryland Food Bank

The BJ’s Charitable Foundation, affiliated with BJ’s Wholesale Club, has donated a one-year supply of gas and tires valued at $5,000 to the Maryland Food Bank to celebrate the new BJ’s Gas location in Columbia, Maryland. The donation will help the food bank distribute more than 102,000 nutritious meals each day to underserved communities.

“At BJ’s, we’re committed to helping families meet basic needs such as access to fresh, nutritious food,” said Anna D’Addario, GM of the Columbia store. “We’re proud to partner with the Maryland Food Bank to support its expansion efforts to help neighbors in need and end hunger.”

Carmen Del Guercio, president and CEO of the Maryland Food Bank, said, “Gas and tires will allow us to effectively reach even more food-insecure people across the state, and we are grateful that BJ’s understands the importance of being good community partners by helping us improve the lives of Marylanders in need.”

Additionally, through BJ’s Feeding Communities Program, the club supplies unsold produce, meat, poultry, seafood, dairy and bakery products daily to reduce food waste and provide wholesome, fresh food to neighbors in need.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ’s operates membership warehouse clubs in the eastern U.S. The company currently operates 215 clubs and 134 BJ’s gas locations in 16 states.

BJ’s major brands include Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen brands, along with USDA Choice meats, premium produce and organics, many in supermarket sizes.

The Maryland Food Bank is a nonprofit hunger-relief organization, leading the movement to end hunger throughout Maryland. The food bank currently distributes more than 102,000 meals per day and nearly 37 million meals annually.