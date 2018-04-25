Core Power protein shakes, Fairlife’s sports nutrition drink, is re-releasing a coffee flavor that previously was available years ago. Its predecessor was a part of the “light” series with 20g of protein per serving; the new product has 26g per serving.

The entire Core Power collection will have a refreshed look when it hits stores nationwide.

Each 11.5-oz. bottle has 85g of caffeine. Core Power is available in two varieties, Original, which offers 26g of protein per serving, and Elite, with 42g of protein per serving. The new coffee flavor is the fifth option in the Core Power Original line, which includes Chocolate, Vanilla, Banana and Strawberry Banana. The Core Power Elite line has two flavors, Chocolate and Vanilla.

Chicago-based Fairlife’s single-serve high-protein recovery shakes are available nationally in retail outlets and grocery stores; SRP $2.99 (Original) and $3.99 (Elite).

Keep reading: