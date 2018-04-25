Food Network Teams Up With Kraft Heinz On First Grocery Product Line

The Kraft Heinz Co. and Food Network have launched Food Network Kitchen Inspirations, a new line of globally inspired salad dressings, cooking sauces and meal kits. Food Network Kitchen Inspirations is the first-ever grocery product line from Food Network.

“Every product in the new line either inspires people to try global flavors at home with meal kits like Chicken Tikka Masala or takes classics up a notch with an inspired take on Creamy Parmesan Caesar Dressing,” the companies say.

“At Kraft Heinz, we are known for our iconic brands that have been staples at dinner tables for decades. This opportunity is especially exciting for us because the new Food Network Kitchen Inspirations products make it easy for people to expand beyond their culinary comfort zones and try new flavors,” said Liz Rubin, senior associate brand manager for meals at Kraft Heinz. “We are thrilled to partner with Food Network to help consumers spice up their meals and inspire them to get creative in their own kitchens.”

“Food Network has always been a source of culinary inspiration and education, but until now has never offered food products people can bring into their homes,” said Ron Feinbaum, SVP and GM of home promotions and consumer products for Discovery Inc., parent company of Food Network. “With busy schedules, we know that weeknights can be the hardest time to try new recipes, but with Food Network Kitchen Inspirations salad dressings, cooking sauces and meal kits, people can now make convenient meals without sacrificing flavor.”

“The inspiration for this new product line grew out of a successful marketing partnership we’ve had for many years with The Kraft Heinz Company,” added Karen Grinthal, SVP of national ad sales for Food Network. “Kraft Heinz is a key partner with Food Network, and we couldn’t be more pleased with this exciting evolution.”

Food Network Kitchen Inspirations salad dressings (SRP $3.49) and cooking sauces (SRP $3.49) are available in the salad dressing and marinade aisles of grocery stores. Meal kits for two (SRP $3.49) and meal kits for four (SRP $4.99) can be found in the meal kits aisle. The line is free from artificial flavors, colors or dyes.

