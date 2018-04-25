Price Chopper Expands In-Store Demo Program; Opens More Market 32s

Interactions, the Daymon subsidiary that offers experiential marketing for retailers and brands, has expanded its in-store demonstration program at Price Chopper. The new program will offer national brand and private brand product sampling in addition to its established adult beverage demos.

“At Price Chopper, our goal is to provide a differentiated shopping experience, and sampling is a big part of that. We have successfully operated our own sampling program for nearly three decades,” said Glen Bradley, group VP of marketing for the Schenectady, New York-based retailer that is owned by The Golub Corp. “We are now building on our historical strengths in this area by expanding our partnership with Interactions. We feel confident that Interactions will deliver top-notch service as we evolve this program for the future and give our customers a taste of our innovative product offerings.”

Interactions kicked off the Sample Spot program this past February in the grocer’s Market 32 stores prior to expanding it to the Price Chopper stores.

Interactions will continue to provide talent to staff events and its proprietary event management platform to streamline the scheduling of in-store demonstrations for both national and private label brands.

The marketing company has been operating a small adult beverage program at Price Chopper that executes approximately 100 events per month, which is now ramping up rapidly for the summer selling season.

“Interactions shares Price Chopper’s vision of creating experiences that surprise and delight shoppers every time they visit their stores,” said Nicole LeMaire, Interactions VP. “We’re honored to collaborate with Price Chopper to offer personal touch points that bring this vision to life and set the stage for a revamped demonstration program that serves today’s customers.”

Company opens more Market 32 stores

The Golub Corp. opened three of its Market 32 by Price Chopper format stores in April.

A Burlington, Vermont, store opened April 10 in a renovated space at 595 Shelburne Road. On April 19, two store openings were held: In a renovated space in Westside Mall in Edwardsville, Pennsylvania, and in Amsterdam, New York, in a renovated space at 141 Sanford Farms Plaza.

Marked by open space, a décor filled with soft earth tones and product-focused displays, murals and lighting, the Market 32 brand emphasizes convenient, ready to-eat foods, fresh, handcrafted and locally grown, produced and manufactured products and intuitive product/department adjacencies (i.e., greeting cards next to the floral department).

“Our customers continue to respond very positively to our new Market 32 stores. They are looking for a modern and convenient shopping experience, and we are delivering that. Our company has a long history in Amsterdam and, with this remodel and re-opening, we look forward to being able to serve our customers for decades to come,” said Scott Grimmett, Price Chopper president and CEO.

This is the 20th Market 32 store (both ground-up and remodels included).